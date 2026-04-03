Rashee Rice Did Not Violate NFL Policy Over Social Media Allegations, But Situation Remains Unclear

Rashee Rice can exhale — for now.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver is free from the specter of an NFL violation of the Personal Conduct Policy after the league investigated online allegations of domestic violence.

The league concluded this week that "There was insufficient evidence to support a finding that he violated the personal conduct policy," a league spokesman told OutKick.

Rice Currently Clear To Open Season

But…

There is a caveat.

The league conducted an investigation of the allegations that became public on social media. Those allegations were acknowledged by the Kansas City Chiefs at the time.

"The club is aware of the allegations on social media and is in communication with the National Football League," the Chiefs said in January. "We have no further comment at this time."

So that's the part of the investigation the NFL has closed.

Attorney Sean Lindsey, who represents Rice, released a statement:

"Mr. Rice wants to thank the NFL for their thorough investigation, and looks forward to the start of the 2026-27 NFL season."

Rice Not Completely In Clear

This apparently does not address the February lawsuit brought by Rice's former girlfriend and the mother of his children, Dacoda Jones, which was filed in Dallas County, Texas.

That civil suit alleged that Rice caused "severe and permanent injuries" to her between December 2023 and July 2025 after numerous assaults, including some during which time she was pregnant.

That suit has not been decided.

It is possible that if Rice ultimately loses or even admits any wrongdoing in settling the suit, the NFL could revisit the situation.

So Friday's NFL decision is a significant step for Rice. But it would be incorrect to say his path to being fully in the clear with the league is complete.