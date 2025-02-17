Rapper Drake Hurls Fan’s DeMar DeRozan Jersey

No friends in the industry!

Rapper Drake made a strong statement by turning his back on former friend, Toronto Raptors star DeMar DeRozan, during a recent performance.

This marks a total 180 for the Canadian rapper, who was once a vocal supporter of DeRozan as a Toronto Raptors fan.

But with Drake’s recent media beefs, it’s clear where the bad blood stems from.

Drake was handed a DeRozan jersey by a fan while on stage at a show in Australia.

The 38-year-old rapper was a long way from the U.S., where his beef with rapper Kendrick Lamar surges through pop culture.

One element Kendrick sneakily added to his diss track's music video was a cameo from DeMar DeRozan, the Raptors royalty and friend (?) of Drake's.

Drake wasn't thrilled to see the jersey, so he threw it to the ground, still seemingly bitter over DeRozan's cameo in the "Not Like Us" video.

The beef has gone international.

In DeRozan's defense, the 35-year-old hooper was born in Compton, Calif., which Kendrick Lamar famously reps in his music.

Lamar dissed Drake so hard that it landed him a Super Bowl halftime show, which did not go as well.

As for Drake, losing the culture battle against Lamar still has him in bad shape.

Despite leaving Toronto in 2018 due to the Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors trade, DeMar DeRozan stayed in touch with Drake, often ‘buddying’ it up with the rapper amid his several stops around the league, including stints on the Spurs, Bulls, and now the Sacramento Kings.

Drake can't quit DeRozan.

Advantage: Compton.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela