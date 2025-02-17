Rapper Drake Hurls Fan’s DeMar DeRozan Jersey

No friends in the industry!

Rapper Drake made a strong statement by turning his back on former friend, Toronto Raptors star DeMar DeRozan, during a recent performance. 

This marks a total 180 for the Canadian rapper, who was once a vocal supporter of DeRozan as a Toronto Raptors fan. 

But with Drake’s recent media beefs, it’s clear where the bad blood stems from.

Drake was handed a DeRozan jersey by a fan while on stage at a show in Australia. 

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 14: Canadian rapper Drake talks to Eastern Conference Toronto Raptors DeMar DeRozan (10) during half time in the NBA all-star game in Toronto, Ontario. Toronto Star/Todd Korol (Todd Korol/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 03: DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls talks with Drake after their NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on February 3, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The 38-year-old rapper was a long way from the U.S., where his beef with rapper Kendrick Lamar surges through pop culture. 

One element Kendrick sneakily added to his diss track's music video was a cameo from DeMar DeRozan, the Raptors royalty and friend (?) of Drake's.

Drake wasn't thrilled to see the jersey, so he threw it to the ground, still seemingly bitter over DeRozan's cameo in the "Not Like Us" video.

The beef has gone international.

In DeRozan's defense, the 35-year-old hooper was born in Compton, Calif., which Kendrick Lamar famously reps in his music.

Lamar dissed Drake so hard that it landed him a Super Bowl halftime show, which did not go as well. 

As for Drake, losing the culture battle against Lamar still has him in bad shape. 

TORONTO, CANADA - MAY 1:  Musician Drake congratulates DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Toronto Raptors after defeating the Indiana Pacers in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs on May 1, 2016 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NBAE via Getty Images)

Despite leaving Toronto in 2018 due to the Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors trade, DeMar DeRozan stayed in touch with Drake, often ‘buddying’ it up with the rapper amid his several stops around the league, including stints on the Spurs, Bulls, and now the Sacramento Kings.

Drake can't quit DeRozan. 

Advantage: Compton.

