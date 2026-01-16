The Rangers Season Is So Bad The GM Wrote A Message To Fans On Team Stationary

Rock bottom is another term for where the New York Rangers find themselves

You know how you know someone really messed up bad? When they release a statement that they wrote in the Apple Notes app?

Well, the sports world's version of that is a GM penning an open letter to fans on team letterhead, and that's what New York Rangers GM Chris Drury sent out on Friday afternoon.

The team has lost its last five games, which included a 10-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday and an 8-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

There have been struggles a-plenty all season for the Blueshirts, but this skid has sent them into dead-last in the NHL's Metropolitan Division.

That's a problem, and Chris Drury knows it. It'd be wild if he didn't know, since fans were more than happy to let him know.

How bad is it for the Rangers right now? This bad:

So maybe not that bad, but still…

It seems that Drury took Thursday to collect his thoughts and then busted out the team's stationery and wrote a letter to the disgruntled Rangers faithful.

"We wanted to take a moment to connect with our loyal and passionate fanbase," Drury wrote. "We know and feel your disappointment with how the season has gone to this point. We are just as frustrated and want nothing more than to deliver an on-ice product you can be proud of — it’s what drives us every day."

However, Drury delved into some front office semantics and made it clear that the team is not going to go into a rebuild. Just a "retool."

"With our position in the standings and injuries to key players this season, we must be honest and realistic about our situation," he said. "We are not going to stand pat - a shift will give us the ability to be smart and opportunistic as we retool the team. This will not be a rebuild. This will be a retool built around our core players and prospects."

Last season, the Rangers began what looked like the start of a rebuild, shipping out Jacob Trouba, Chris Kreider, and Kappo Kakko.

I thought that was going to continue, but nope, the Rangers weren't honest about where they are as a team right now, and now they've hit the "retool" phase.

Which, oddly enough, Drury's letter about the retool came on the same day that news broke of the team not offering forward Artemi Panarin — another former centerpiece of the team — a contract extension, meaning he's out the door this summer at the latest, unless they work a trade.

Guys, I don't want to play the front office semantics game, but this sounds rebuild-y to me.

Drury doesn't want to say it, but I will: the Rangers need a rebuild. They've got a coach with a proven record in Mike Sullivan, and they should start from scratch and let him build a winning team.

If that means giving the fans what they want and axing Chris Drury, then so be it.