Ranger Immediately Regrets Dropping Gloves, Gets Dummied By Flyers Tough Guy Nic Deslauriers

Maybe take a look before you drop the mitts

Things always tend to get a little heated when the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers meet up, but you don't want to let that heat blind your decision-making.

You might not realize you're about to chuck knuckles with one of the toughest players in the NHL.

Rangers forward Brennan Othmann chased a puck into the corner, where he was promptly met by Flyers tough guy Nic Deslauriers, who delivered a hard check into the boards.

Deslauriers got a boarding penalty on the play, and you can understand why Othmann immediately threw his gloves off the second he got to his feet.

However, he instantly regretted this decision as Deslauriers unloaded a barrage of brutal punches.

Good lord, Nic.

This legendary quote from The Simpsons immediately came to mind:

The great Brian Boucher on the Flyers broadcast said the same thing I said to my wife (I think she had tuned out, which is fair), and that is that I don't think Othmann had any idea who hit him when he decided to drop the mitts.

All he knew was that he had taken a borderline at best check, and he wanted revenge… the only problem was that the guy who threw the check happened to be one of the best fighters in hockey.

Othmann took a seat for five minutes while Deslauriers was slapped with his own five-minute major for fighting plus a minor for boarding.

But, unfortunately for the Orange and Black — who were down a radio broadcaster on Saturday; Free Tim Saunders! — the Rangers got the last laugh.

The Blueshirts battled back from being down 3-1 to tie the game at 4-4 and send it to overtime. Then, in OT, they killed off not one, but two Flyers power plays and won in a shootout.

That was a big win for the Rangers, not only because it was at home, where they've struggled, but because going into Saturday's slate of games, every team in the Eastern Conference has a points percentage of .500 or better.

Every point is going to count in a log jam like this, and that includes stealing an extra one from a division rival.