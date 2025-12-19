Flyers Radio Broadcaster Gets Slapped With Ridiculous Suspension For Hot Mic Joke

One of the first things you learn when you get into broadcasting, even if that just means taking a course in it, is that if there is a microphone in front of your face — or anywhere in the room — just go ahead and assume that puppy is hot.

Longtime Philadelphia Flyers broadcaster Tim Saunders did not heed that advice on Thursday night, but it gave us an all-time hot mic moment.

Unfortunately, he's paying the price for it.

Saunders has been the Flyers' radio play-by-play man for ages, and he's fantastic at it. If I'm out and about, you better believe I'm throwing on Saunders and his current broadcast partner, ex-Flyers tough guy Todd Fedoruk.

Well, I wish I hadn't been watching Thursday's Flyers-Sabres game on TV because after an icing call, Saunders thought they were going to a TV timeout.

I think that's where the confusion came in. Usually, they don't go to a timeout after an icing, so that the offending team's players get stuck out on the ice and can't take a breather.

So, Saunders thought they were on a break, and that led to this bit of gold, perfectly transcribed by the folks at Crossing Broad (who also shared the audio):

Saunders: "Now they’re going to take the TV timeout. We’ll take it as well, seven (minutes) gone in the third, it’s 3-2 Buffalo on the Philadelphia Flyers broadcast network."

(Long Pause)

Saunders: "While you’re down there, would you mind blowing me?"

Fedoruk: "I think we’re still on the air, Tim."

(Laughter)

Saunders: "No, we’re not, are we?"

(More Laughter)

Saunders: "Are we?" (pause) "Do you have us? Talk to me."

End Scene.

I think we all know what happened. You've got a bunch of dudes in the broadcast booth, and when someone had to crouch down near Tim Saunders, he decided to let 'er rip on a classic dude joke.

No harm. No Foul.

Well, the Flyers considered it a harm-causing foul, and they've announced that Saunders has been suspended for two games.

Man, I get the Flyers felt like they had to do something… but this is weak sauce.

This is like Paul Dano-level weak sauce (H/T Quentin Tarantino).

Was it a mistake? Sure.

Should we all just move on because mistakes happen? Also yes.

Free Tim Saunders.