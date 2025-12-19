Flyers Radio Broadcaster Gets Slapped With Ridiculous Suspension For Hot Mic Joke
This suspension is weak sauce, man...
One of the first things you learn when you get into broadcasting, even if that just means taking a course in it, is that if there is a microphone in front of your face — or anywhere in the room — just go ahead and assume that puppy is hot.
Longtime Philadelphia Flyers broadcaster Tim Saunders did not heed that advice on Thursday night, but it gave us an all-time hot mic moment.
Unfortunately, he's paying the price for it.
Saunders has been the Flyers' radio play-by-play man for ages, and he's fantastic at it. If I'm out and about, you better believe I'm throwing on Saunders and his current broadcast partner, ex-Flyers tough guy Todd Fedoruk.
Well, I wish I hadn't been watching Thursday's Flyers-Sabres game on TV because after an icing call, Saunders thought they were going to a TV timeout.
I think that's where the confusion came in. Usually, they don't go to a timeout after an icing, so that the offending team's players get stuck out on the ice and can't take a breather.
So, Saunders thought they were on a break, and that led to this bit of gold, perfectly transcribed by the folks at Crossing Broad (who also shared the audio):
Saunders: "Now they’re going to take the TV timeout. We’ll take it as well, seven (minutes) gone in the third, it’s 3-2 Buffalo on the Philadelphia Flyers broadcast network."
(Long Pause)
Saunders: "While you’re down there, would you mind blowing me?"
Fedoruk: "I think we’re still on the air, Tim."
(Laughter)
Saunders: "No, we’re not, are we?"
(More Laughter)
Saunders: "Are we?" (pause) "Do you have us? Talk to me."
End Scene.
I think we all know what happened. You've got a bunch of dudes in the broadcast booth, and when someone had to crouch down near Tim Saunders, he decided to let 'er rip on a classic dude joke.
No harm. No Foul.
Well, the Flyers considered it a harm-causing foul, and they've announced that Saunders has been suspended for two games.
Man, I get the Flyers felt like they had to do something… but this is weak sauce.
This is like Paul Dano-level weak sauce (H/T Quentin Tarantino).
Was it a mistake? Sure.
Should we all just move on because mistakes happen? Also yes.
Free Tim Saunders.