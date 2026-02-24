Randy Orton Wants To RKO Tom Brady After The QB Called WWE 'Cute'

Oh, Tom Brady thought he could call WWE "cute" and just walk away? Randy Orton says otherwise.

After the seven-time Super Bowl champ dismissed pro wrestling during his now-viral appearance on Impaulsive — telling Logan Paul, "It’s very cute. But honestly, this is like real football. This is real competition." — a 14-time world champion has entered the chat.

Orton didn't appreciate Brady’s "cute" comment, and he made that crystal clear during an appearance on ESPN's Get Up.

"I did see a recent podcast Logan Paul put on," Orton said. "He had Tom Brady on, and Tom Brady had a few things to say about pro wrestling. I think he called it quote-unquote ‘cute.’ I’ve never met him, but I’d love to meet Tom and hit him with an RKO. I’d say he’d be at the top of the list."

Uh-oh.

For those unfamiliar, the RKO is Orton's patented finisher — his personal variation of a TKO (total knockout). It's a move he has delivered to fellow wrestlers, celebrities and anyone else unlucky enough to wander into his orbit over the past two decades.

When Brady called the WWE "cute," he was responding to Logan Paul's claim that he was operating at "the highest level" of athleticism. Paul cited his high school football stats in an attempt to argue that he was on the same level as NFL superstars like Saquon Barkley.

Still, the comment hasn't sat well in WWE circles.

Liv Morgan, the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble winner, also fired back at the future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

"No disrespect to any sport out there, but I feel like you can take a WWE star and perhaps put them on the football field, and they will make do. We will get it done," Morgan said. "But can you take a football star and put them in a WWE ring, and can they do everything that we do? I don’t know. I don’t know about that."

Now, would Tom Brady ever step into a WWE ring? Probably not. Especially now that he's on Randy Orton's list.