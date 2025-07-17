Randy Moss Shades Tyreek Hill, Says He's 'Nowhere' To Be Found On All-Time Great List

Hill is good, just not an all-time great, according to Moss.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is undoubtedly one of the most thrilling wide receivers in today's NFL, but that doesn't mean he's one of the greatest pass catchers in league history, at least not according to Randy Moss.

Moss, who many claim is the best wide receiver to ever do it, made his opinion of Hill crystal clear when it comes to where he stands on the all-time greats list.

Spoiler alert: Hill isn't anywhere close to making Moss's list.

"He’s nowhere all-time," Moss recently told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "Where is he at in today’s game? Tyreek Hill is probably top five. I put him top five."

Naturally, Moss was later asked where he thinks he ranks on the all-time best wide receiver list, and he didn't exactly appreciate being asked the question.

"Is that a real question?" Moss said. "Are you being political or are you being real? Because if we’re talking political, we’ll say Jerry Rice. If we’re talking real football, where I knock you’re ass out, it’s me."

Moss is second all-time in receiving touchdowns with 156, which is 41 fewer than the leader of that pack, Mr. Rice. Hill is 30th on that list with 82 receiving touchdowns to his name in his eight seasons in the NFL.

Hill put together four straight seasons with at least 1,200 receiving yards before a relatively quiet year in 2024. The former Kansas City Chiefs speedster turned Dolphin led the league in receiving yards (1,799) in 2023, as well as receiving touchdowns with 13.