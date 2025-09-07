Randy Moss Rings Bell, Returns To ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown After Finishing Cancer Treatment

The Hall of Fame wide receiver beat cancer and is back behind the desk for the 2025 NFL season.

Randy Moss is officially back on Sunday NFL Countdown after completing his cancer treatment earlier this year.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver returned to his full-time role on ESPN’s pregame show Sunday morning ahead of the Week 1 slate, and the network opened the broadcast with an emotional moment: Moss ringing the bell to mark the end of his treatment.

"We’ve got a lot, and I mean a lot, of video in today’s show," host Mike Greenberg said, "but none of it will be better than this. Because not long ago, our dear friend Randy Moss had this moment, one that we and all football fans everywhere have been waiting to see."

Moss was diagnosed with Stage 2 bile duct cancer last December and underwent surgery followed by months of radiation and chemotherapy. On Sunday, he reflected on what the bell-ringing moment meant to him.

"It was just a great day man," Moss said. "I think that, you know, one thing, send some shout out love to my doctors. I remember seeing you guys on Super Bowl Sunday and that was one of my goals, to get here. And now, all my treatment is over, ringing the bell, now back with the family man. Great to be back."

Moss briefly returned for ESPN’s Super Bowl broadcast in February, where he teared up during a video tribute.

"Hey guys, it’s been hard, but I got a lot of love, and a lot of people believe in me, man," he said at the time. "So I’m happy to be here."

Now, with treatment behind him, Moss is officially back behind the desk — just in time for Week 1.