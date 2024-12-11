Randy Moss' Son Viciously Calls Out Larry Fitzgerald Sr. For Announcing His Father's Health Diagnosis

Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss has kept things coy when it comes to what he initially described as an "internal condition" that has led him to step away from his ESPN ‘Sunday NFL Countdown’ duties for the foreseeable future. That is, of course, his right, but Larry Fitzgerald Sr. clearly doesn't care.

ESPN confirmed last week that Moss would be taking a break from the network's NFL pregame show for "an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge."

While Moss and his employer were taking every step to keep his health concern as private as possible, Fitzgerald Sr. decided to jump on social media and claim that he "just heard" that Moss was battling liver cancer.

"66th NFF Hall of of Fame Ceremony here in Las Vegas just heard that Vikings HOF Randy Moss has liver cancer. Let’s show the power of prayer and pull Moss through this," Fitzgerald Sr. wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "I love you Randy."

Fitzgerald Sr. shared his post alleging Moss to have liver cancer just before 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday. The news of course made waves across the platform, and Brett Favre elected to share a thoughtful post about Moss' diagnosis about two hours after Fitzgerald Sr.'s post.

Moss' son, Thaddeus Moss, replied to Favre's post, writing, "Brett, the support is appreciated, truly. This is not true. My father will address the world when he is ready to."

Thaddeus' reply to Favre was used as a community note under Fitzgerald Sr.'s post.

Thaddeus also replied to Fitzgerald Sr.'s original post and was, to put it mildly, livid about the situation.

With the combination of the community note and the fact that Moss' news was not Fitzgerald Sr.'s to share with the world, folks on X immediately called him out.

Fitzgerald's only posts on X after sharing Moss' alleged diagnosis are a pair of re-posts from users sharing their thoughts and well wishes for the former wide receiver.