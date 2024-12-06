ESPN Confirms That Randy Moss Will Step Away From 'Sunday NFL Countdown' To Deal With Health Concern

NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss evidently needs to take drastic measures to address a growing health concern .

During last week’s "Sunday NFL Countdown" episode, Moss shared with viewers that he was dealing with something internal (which was leading to him having discolored eyes) and asked for prayer.

"I just ask for all the prayer warriors to put their blessing hands on me and my family through these hard times. People were talking about my eyes last week," Moss said a few days ago. "I'm battling something, man, and it's something internal. Your boy is going to get through it. I got a great team of doctors and got a great family around me."

Earlier today, the situation escalated when ESPN revealed that Moss will be stepping away until further notice as he battles this health issue.

"Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss will step away from Sunday NFL Countdown for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge. He briefly addressed the matter at the start of the show on Dec. 1. For nearly a decade, Randy has been an invaluable member of the team, consistently elevating Countdown with his insight and passion," ESPN said in a statement. "He has ESPN's full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready."

It’s unclear what exactly the medical condition is, but if it's causing him to step away from work, it's obviously serious.