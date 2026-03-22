Randy Arozarena Issues Wise Statement About Cal Raleigh's Handshake Snub Ahead Of Mariners' Opener

Randy Arozarena waited about as long as he possibly could to issue an apology to his Seattle Mariners teammate, Cal Raleigh, after the very choice words he shared about him at the World Baseball Classic, but it's better late than never.

In a statement shared by the Mariners, Arozarena explained that he and Raleigh are "brothers and teammates" and that he apologized to the catcher.

"I understand that with Opening Day a few days away, I don’t want it to be a distraction," Arozarena said. "Cal and I have talked, and I apologized for what I said after the game. Nothing in the WBC takes away from the fact that we are brothers and teammates."

The drama between Arozarena and Raleigh unfolded in the early stages of Team USA's 5-3 win over Team Mexico during the group stage matchup back on March 9.

With Raleigh behind home plate for the U.S., Arozarena came to bat and reached out to offer his Seattle teammate a handshake. Raleigh opted not to reach his hand out, and when asked about the snub after the game, it was clear the moment had stuck with him throughout the game.

"The only thing he should be thankful for is having such great parents. He’s very well educated, thank God. I was lucky enough to see them a few days ago at the hotel. They came over to greet me, gave me a big hug, and were genuinely proud to see me again," Arozarena told reporters after the game.

"After that, I want to give it to him straight Cuban style: What he has to do is f-ck off! Mexican style: Go to hell! And in English: That fake a-s "good to see you" he hit me with? He can shove it straight up his a-s. I’m out."

While the entire situation could have been avoided if Raleigh had offered up a quick handshake or a simple pump, he opted not to. Arozarena reacted by telling Raleigh that he could go to hell; it was a choice he was free to make, but most would agree it crossed the line for no reason.

At the end of the day, Raleigh and Arozarena are grown adults and (should) have this be water under the bridge with Opening Day fast approaching. Seattle fans certainly hope that is the case, because having two of your pillars of the franchise at each other's necks on day one isn't an ideal situation.