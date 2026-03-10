Cal Raleigh Claims ‘No Beef’ With Randy Arozarena Despite Vulgar World Baseball Classic Rant

The World Baseball Classic took an interesting turn on Monday night in a clash between Team USA and Team Mexico.

Seattle Mariners catcher and Team USA participant Cal Raleigh wanted to pump some edge into the face-off between the Americas, so he snubbed his Mariners teammate, Randy Arozarena, who's generally regarded as a decent guy in the game.

During the high-stakes clash in Houston, Arozarena stepped to the plate and reached down for a routine fist bump with his Seattle teammate. The Big Dumper stayed frozen.

For Arozarena, the treatment felt like a personal betrayal of the clubhouse code. Randy didn't wait long to fire back in the locker room after the game. "He can go to hell," Arozarena told reporters in Spanish.

Arozarena even took a jab at Raleigh’s manners by offering a backhanded compliment to the catcher's family. "He should thank God he has good parents. I saw them at the hotel and gave them a hug. They are well-educated."

As for the brief "good to see you" Raleigh offered during the game, Arozarena told the media the catcher could "shove it up his a**," which left Raleigh on a bit of an island with his stunt.

Team USA wanted to bring an attitude, though Raleigh's edge may have just been a corny play.

A day after the showdown, Raleigh eventually recognized this might have been a bit overcooked for a Monday in March.

Speaking with Seattle Sports 710's Shannon Drayer, Raleigh addressed Arozarena's ire.

"There’s no beef. I love Randy. When we are back in Seattle he’s my brother, he’s family, we are all in it together just like I am here with Team USA. I don’t see this being a thing at all," Raleigh said on Tuesday.

Refusing a fist bump from the guy who bats behind you in the regular season only made the clubhouse dynamic unnecessarily tense.

Raleigh tried to play the role of the gritty leader, but he ended up looking like the guy who took a preseason tournament way too seriously. The Mariners better hope this connection can be mended before fans in Seattle are treated to an awkward Opening Day in several weeks.

