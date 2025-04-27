Rams WR Puka Nacua's Brother Slaps A Fan at UFL Game

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua’s brother, Samson Nacua, plays wide receiver in the UFL and may be in hot water after slapping a fan.

On Saturday, Samson Nacua, 27, was caught on video exchanging words with a fan after his Michigan Panthers took a 32-27 loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks.

The incident occurred on the field when a fan reached down to exchange heated words with the Panthers wideout, and Nacua reached up and slapped the Battlehawks fan in response.

No details were provided on the fan's provocation.

Going so far out of bounds will likely result in discipline by the UFL for Nacua.

The league caught wind of the viral video of Nacua's slap and released a statement on Sunday announcing its investigation into the matter:

"The UFL is aware of the incident that took place last evening at the conclusion of the Michigan Panthers vs. St. Louis Battlehawks game in St. Louis. League officials are currently investigating the matter," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Puka Nacua, the Rams’ young wideout, emerges as the team’s top target after longtime fan-favorite Cooper Kupp’s departure.

In 2023, Nacua set NFL rookie records for receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486).

Puka caught some fans’ attention this offseason after announcing his intentions to retire from the NFL by age 30.

