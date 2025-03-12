Cooper Kupp Gives Heartfelt Goodbye To Rams

The Los Angeles Rams bid farewell to fan-favorite Cooper Kupp, a former Super Bowl MVP, in a departure that felt like a tremendous loss.

Though swiftly offset by adding six-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams, Kupp's absence continues to unsettle the fanbase.

READ: Davante Adams Heads Back To West Coast As Possible Rams Upgrade For Cooper Kupp

While the media scrambles to figure out where Kupp is headed next (with three teams reportedly interested), the 31-year-old wideout is still processing leaving the franchise that turned him into a star and Triple Crown winner.

Kupp reassured fans that "the best is yet to come" in an emotional goodbye posted on his social media.

Will the Rams regret this decision?

He posted on X:

"Eight years of incredible memories. We talked often about the Rams being back in LA and how we would grow to be something special here. And there was frustration early on around getting the buy in from the people of LA.

"But we knew at the end of the day, it’s about providing moments. Shared experiences. The things that parents and their children will talk about and remember forever. That is what makes the ending of these last eight years so difficult. It’s the ending of something we have enjoyed building with you. Thank you for these shared moments.

"Thank you LA for welcoming my family with open arms and allowing us to grow here. Next chapter starts now. Best is yet to come."

Initial reports claimed that the Los Angeles Rams' front office was granting Cooper Kupp's request to be traded, but the wide receiver quickly denied these rumors as false.

Drafted by the Rams in 2017, Kupp swiftly emerged as a formidable threat to NFC West defenses. He kicked off his career with an impressive rookie season, hauling in 62 catches for 869 yards and five touchdowns.

Kupp followed this with consecutive 900-yard receiving seasons in 2019 and 2020. His true breakout came in 2021, when he claimed the Triple Crown, leading the NFL with 145 receptions, 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns.

However, injuries, including persistent hamstring issues, have sidelined Kupp for 17 games over the past three years.

The Rams are now shifting their focus to highlight Davante Adams alongside Puka Nacua, who is poised to step into Kupp’s role as the team’s WR1.

This offseason, the team also persuaded 37-year-old quarterback Matthew Stafford to return, despite hints of a possible exit.

Who will pick up Cooper Kupp? Send us your best teams alejandro.avila@outkick.com

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela