Rams Honor LAFD Heroes, Hosting 2025 NFL Draft Picks at Fire Station HQ

In a tribute to Los Angeles’ first responders, the Los Angeles Rams will host their 2025 NFL Draft operations at the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Air Operations facility at Van Nuys Airport from April 24 to 26.

Following devastating Los Angeles County wildfires, like those that tore through tens of thousands of acres in recent years, the Rams are honoring first responders.

The LAFD battled the flames, protecting communities like Pacific Palisades, just 15 miles north of SoFi Stadium.

This year, head coach Sean McVay, general manager Les Snead, and team personnel will trade luxury for a meaningful act, making their picks — including the No. 26 selection in the first round — at the fire station, with the Air Operations still running in the background. The Rams' brass will be set up with a temporary war room at the facility.

Rams president Kevin Demoff announced the decision one week before the draft.

"Drafting from LAFD Air Operations is a powerful reminder of what it means to represent Los Angeles," Demoff said.

"Since the wildfires devastated our region in January, we have looked to bring LA Together to help with the recovery efforts, raise the spirits of those impacted, and shine a light on our first responders.

"We are humbled to partner with LAFD during one of the NFL’s biggest moments to express gratitude for those who risk their lives daily to protect our city."

Typically, the Rams draft in luxurious locations, like last year’s football-field-sized setup on the sands of Hermosa Beach for pre-game ceremonies, and headquartered for the draft in a mansion on The Strand.

Coming off a 2024-25 season where they won the NFC West but fell to the Eagles in the Divisional Round, the Rams continue to make an impact off the field. The Rams have also donated $2 million to first responders in LA County.

For a team and city still healing from the wildfires’ impact, this off-the-field move is a big win.

The Rams have eight picks in the 2025 NFL Draft: Nos. 26, 90, 101, 127, 190, 195, 201, and 202.

