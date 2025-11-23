Raiders Fire NFL's Highest-Paid Coordinator, Chip Kelly, After 11 Games Of Failure

The Las Vegas Raiders made Chip Kelly the highest-paid coordinator in the league and threw him overboard after just 11 games.

Kelly's Zeroes (Raiders) were 30th in the NFL in scoring (15.5).

Kelly was fired Sunday evening, hours after LV's 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns and Shedeur Sanders, in what's been a nightmare Raiders season.

The Raiders announced Kelly's ousting with a statement from head coach Pete Carroll: "I spoke with Chip Kelly earlier this evening and informed him of his release as offensive coordinator of the Raiders. I would like to thank Chip for his service and wish him all the best in the future."

Kicking Chip Kelly to the curb probably won’t quiet the noise calling for Carroll’s head next.

Even with Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers in his arsenal, Kelly's offense ranked among the worst in the NFL, which is largely to blame for the 2-9 start following Week 12's implosion versus Cleveland.

Geno Smith also tied the league lead for interceptions with 13; meanwhile, Ashton Jeanty — the Raiders' sixth-overall pick / running back from this year's draft — has sputtered all year, largely due to a leaky offensive line.

Las Vegas agreed to pay Chip Kelly $6 million per season (three years) to pull him out of Ohio State, fresh off a national championship win with Ryan Day in 2025.

It's another unceremonious exit from the pros for Kelly, who was last dumped by the San Francisco 49ers, after one season, as head coach in 2016. Kelly's reputation as an 'offensive guru' soared with the Oregon Ducks from 2009 to 2012 and with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013 to 2015, though he soon ran out of favor and pivoted back to the college game. UCLA hired him as head coach in 2018, leading the Bruins to a 35-34 record after six seasons.

Will Kelly go back to college or try another rebound in the NFL?

