Rafael Nadal Incredibly Emotional During Tribute At French Open As He's Surprised By Legends Of Tennis

The GOAT of the clay had himself a proper sendoff in France.

Rafael Nadal was overcome with emotion – we're talking grown-man tears – as he was celebrated on the clay at Roland-Garros with the 2025 French Open getting under way.

The 39-year-old Spaniard retired last October, and did so with a remarkable 112-4 record across his 14 French Open titles. After winning the tournament four straight years from 2005-2008, he put together a five-year streak from 2010-2014 before winning his last title on the French clay in 2022.

Nadal stood on Court Philippe-Chatrier, surrounded by thousands of fans, and watched a tribute video featuring Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer only to be surprised by the trio on the court as the video ended.

To say Nadal was overcome with emotion would be putting it mildly.

"At the end, now, it's all about being happy about everything that we achieved," Nadal said. "At the end, all of us achieved our dreams."

Nadal was honored with a plaque on the court that featured his footprint and the No. 14, signifying his 14 French Open titles. The plaque will remain in its spot on the court forever.

The clay being swept away to reveal the plaque has to be up there with one of the classiest and coolest tributes ever.

"It’s amazing how dominant he has been here," Federer told TNT after the tribute. "He is so incredible, and I am so happy that he got the plaque forever, not just for a year or something like that. And I think it meant a lot to Rafa. So, I am very honored that I had the chance to play against Rafa on this court."

Nadal closed out his career with 92 career titles, Olympic gold medals in both singles and doubles, and is unquestionably one of the greatest to ever do it.