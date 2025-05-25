GOAT Status Cemented: Novak Djokovic Wins 100th Singles Title

The tennis great joined Roger Federer and Jimmy Connors as the only three players to hit the century mark.

In case you missed it, in the midst of all the hockey and basketball playoffs taking place, Novak Djokovic quietly won his 100th singles title on Saturday after defeating Hubert Hurkacz in a three-set thriller at the Geneva Open.

The Djoker is one of only three men's players to compile 100 singles titles; the other two being Roger Federer and Jimmy Connors (heard of ’em?).

This is just the latest in a list of accomplishments that all but cements Novak Djokovic as the greatest tennis player who ever graced this Earth, but let's go through them anyway for the haters.

For starters, Djokovic has 24 Grand Slam titles in his trophy case, the most of any men's player in history. That alone should be enough to end the GOAT conversation for good, but with some added context it becomes even more impressive.

Nole, as he is affectionately referred to by his fans, came of age in one of the most competitive eras in tennis history, looking up at giants like Rafael Nadal and the aforementioned Federer, who were in the midst of dominating the sport during the Serbian's formative years.

Speaking of Nadal and Federer, Djokovic holds winning records against both of his two biggest challengers for the GOAT title.

Against Nadal, Djokovic is 31-29, which paints the rivalry as pretty even. However, when you remove clay surfaces from the equation, Djokovic has a dominant 22-9 record against the left-handed Spaniard on all other surfaces (hard and grass).

When matched up against Federer, the previous holder of the GOAT moniker, Djokovic is 27-23, with a 13-6 edge in finals.

When the lights shine the brightest, Nole shows his mettle.

And before you start complaining about Djokovic taking advantage of guys like Federer once they passed their prime, save it.

Federer and Nadal last won Grand Slams in 2018 and 2022, respectively. This was right in the middle of Djokovic's own historic run of Grand Slams, showing Fed and Rafa still had plenty left in the tank to challenge his reign.

Plus, even after Djokovic entered his 30s, an age that used to be considered a death sentence for tennis players, he was still consistently winning major titles and competing with the newer guard of pros breaking into the game.

Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, who are all considered the next up-and-coming superstars in tennis with multiple Grand Slams between them, are all between 9 and 16 years younger than Djokovic.

He has a winning record against every single one of them.

It doesn't matter which way you slice it, Djokovic is the greatest of all time, and I'm sick of people trying to find excuses as to why he's not.

Just ask Serena Williams' old coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, and he'll tell you all about it.

When the coach of another all-time tennis great is singing Novak's praises, you best listen.

With Djokovic being 38 years old now, it's tough to see him playing much longer, so enjoy him while you can.

Or hate him and have him keep proving you wrong.

It's your choice.