Raccoon Invades Soggy Citi Field During Mets-Pirates Showdown

A wild scene unfolded during the New York Mets' shutout loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, capped by a raccoon running through the center-field bleachers, possibly headed for the Coca-Cola Corner.

In the seventh inning, the SNY broadcast captured the raccoon weaving through the seats, scattering terrified fans.

"I’m scared of raccoons," Ron Darling said on the Mets broadcast.

Mets fans watching at home hoped the raccoon might spark a rally, like a rally monkey, to lift the team out of a rough night at Citi Field.

Some fans even joked that the raccoon deserved a spot in the lineup, questioning if it could outhit a Mets offense that repeatedly loaded the bases but failed to score.

Multiple rain delays turned the midweek Game 3 matchup into a slog.

The energy at Citi Field was the opposite of Game 1 on Monday, featuring Sports Illustrated models, Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes. Heavy rain drove many fans to the exits as the grounds crew worked to manage the field.

Torrential rain, the rogue raccoon and a missed chance to sweep the Pirates wrapped a chaotic evening in Flushing.

New York fell, 4-0, but still claimed the series.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela