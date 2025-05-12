Mets Welcome Livvy Dunne, Sports Illustrated Models Ahead of Red-Hot Matchup Against Paul Skenes

It's a heavyweight matchup of star power in Queens as Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the New York Mets on Monday, with former LSU superstar Livvy Dunne in tow.

Dunne, the major TikTok star and former Tigers gymnast, was at Citi Field for the Pirates' face-off to support Skenes' pitching performance and cheer on Sports Illustrated models invited for the ceremonial first pitch.

Much like Skenes, Dunne was serving pure heat on the diamond.

Playing mind games, the New York Mets rolled out the red carpet for Livvy Dunne and gifted the New Jersey native an honorary Mets jersey.

(Skenes, boasting a 2.77 ERA entering the contest, can't be too happy about that.)

SI models Camille Kostek, Ellie Thumann and Xandra Pohl made their cameos on the mound, giving Mets fans more than the price of admission to Citi Field could promise.

Dunne captured all the attention during the game, like a Taylor Swift appearance at an NFL game. In the second inning, Dunne was pictured cheering on her beau Skenes with a Coors in hand and a white Pirates hat pulled backward.

For the girlies and online savants, Livvy Dunne is considered royalty.

In baseball, Paul Skenes is the coveted young arm that all clubs are already eyeing as their future ace.

With Pittsburgh in freefall this season, having parted ways with manager Derek Shelton just days ago, Paul Skenes may be eyeing greener pastures once his rookie deal expires.

"It would be no surprise to see Skenes, the best pitching prospect in a generation, parlay his productivity, age, and marketability into becoming baseball's first half-billion-dollar pitcher," reported ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan.

Skenes and Dunne recently traveled to Los Angeles to take on the LA Dodgers, one team already atop the contenders list as a possible landing spot for Skenes.

