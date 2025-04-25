Quinn Ewers Watches NFL Draft In Room Chock Full Of Insane Hunting Trophy Kills
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers wins the award for coolest place to watch the NFL Draft, and it ain’t close.
Ewers did not get drafted in round one, which means that Shedeur Sanders was not the only high-profile quarterback to get passed up on Day 1 (too soon?). That means that he could watch Day 2 from the comforts of his home in Chico, TX.
And my, oh my, is it the coolest man-cave in the history of man caves.
When cameras panned in to see Ewers waiting for Round 2 to start, they showed a wall that had quite possibly the biggest collection of hunting trophies ever.
I mean just look at that. You could use that wall as inspiration for an "I Spy" map. At first glance, I see a(n):
- Elk
- Mountain goat
- Bison
- White-tailed deer
- Moose
- Brown bear
- Caribou
- Gemsbok (an African animal) - with a diamond-studded Dallas Cowboys chain hanging from its neck.
That's so sick.
I’m not sure if Quinn is the one harvesting all those beasts, or if that’s a running collection from everyone in the Ewers family. Either way, that is a hunter’s paradise.
In his final season with the Longhorns, Ewers threw for 3,742 yards and 31 passes and guided his team to CFP Semifinal appearance, where Texas lost to the eventual champions, Ohio State.