Quinn Ewers Watches NFL Draft In Room Chock Full Of Insane Hunting Trophy Kills

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers wins the award for coolest place to watch the NFL Draft , and it ain’t close.

Ewers did not get drafted in round one, which means that Shedeur Sanders was not the only high-profile quarterback to get passed up on Day 1 (too soon?). That means that he could watch Day 2 from the comforts of his home in Chico, TX.

And my, oh my, is it the coolest man-cave in the history of man caves.

When cameras panned in to see Ewers waiting for Round 2 to start, they showed a wall that had quite possibly the biggest collection of hunting trophies ever.

I mean just look at that. You could use that wall as inspiration for an "I Spy" map. At first glance, I see a(n):

Elk

Mountain goat

Bison

White-tailed deer

Moose

Brown bear

Caribou

Gemsbok (an African animal) - with a diamond-studded Dallas Cowboys chain hanging from its neck.



That's so sick.

I’m not sure if Quinn is the one harvesting all those beasts, or if that’s a running collection from everyone in the Ewers family. Either way, that is a hunter’s paradise.

