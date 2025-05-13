Former PGA Tour Winner Likens PGA Championship Venue To A Soulless Kardashian In Perfect Analogy

Quail Hollow Club has been an annual stop on the PGA Tour since 2003, was the site of the 2017 PGA Championship, and played host to the 2022 Presidents Cup. In other words, the golf world is very familiar with the North Carolina track, and as it gets set to host this week's PGA Championship, it feels as if we've run out of unique ways to describe the place.

That logic doesn't apply to six-time PGA Tour winner Hunter Mahan, however, as he somehow managed to think up one of the greatest comparisons ever delivered while describing a golf course.

In the lead-up to Thursday's opening round, Mahan shared his thoughts with Gabby Herzig of The Athletic, and delivered what will undoubtedly be the quote of the week.

"I guess I would say Quail Hollow is like a Kardashian," Mahan said. "It’s very modern, beautiful and well-kept. But it lacks a soul or character."

Bravo, Mr. Mahan, bravo.

This is a perfect comparison. The Kardashians are beautiful and incredibly well-known while also being the perfect representation of today's ‘beauty standards’ of our artificially-crazed society. Kim Kardashian looks like a random character you would see in the latest rendition of ‘Dune,' which is set 8,000 years into the future.

Quail Hollow checks the same boxes. It's a phenomenal-looking golf course that doesn't necessarily possess any bad qualities from an optics standpoint, but is largely just a collection of mostly forgettable holes. As Mahan said, it's a golf course that lacks a soul, which is a tough tagline given the course's history.

Much like the pop culture world has been exhausted by the Kardashians for two decades, the golf world has seen more than enough of Quail Hollow across a similar stretch of time.