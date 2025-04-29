Puka Nacua's Brother Suspended One Game In UFL After Slapping Fan

Samson Nacua, older brother of NFL star Puka Nacua, has been suspended for one game without pay and ordered to perform community service.

The punishment follows an incident where he slapped a fan after the Michigan Panthers' 32-27 loss to the Max Duggan-led St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday.

Nacua, who recorded three catches for 46 yards in the game, will forfeit $6,200 from his single-game paycheck, according to the Detroit News.

The incident took place at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

READ: Rams WR Puka Nacua's Brother Slaps A Fan at UFL Game

Video footage captured Nacua bickering with a fan, who reached down, prompting Nacua to slap them. His teammates hollered during the exchange. No details were provided on the nature of the heated confrontation or whether the fan will face discipline.

Panthers head coach and former NFL head coach Mike Nolan addressed the incident on Tuesday.

"You want to have the full story on what happened," Nolan said. "Nonetheless, we did it the wrong way in retaliating, and Samson knows that you don't retaliate. It's just not the right thing to do."

