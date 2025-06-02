Puka Nacua Tells His Brother Samson To ‘Be Cool’ After UFL Fan-Slapping Incident

After Samson Nacua was suspended for slapping a fan after a UFL game, his younger brother, NFL wide receiver Puka Nacua, had some words of wisdom.

"You just gotta be cool," Puka told TMZ of his advice to Samson.

Samson, a receiver for the Michigan Panthers, was suspended for one game without pay and ordered to perform community service in April after an altercation with a fan in the stands. Video footage captured Nacua bickering with a fan, who reached down, prompting Nacua to slap him.

This happened after the Panthers' 32-27 loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks.

"People are always going to have something to say, to try to be able to try to compose yourself — one, to always protect yourself and your teammates — is something that my mom raised me in," Puka said. "But, I mean, you shouldn't cross that line, for sure. You've got to find a way to be calm. Normally, if that was me, he would definitely do that!"

As for who would win in a brotherly scuffle, Puka said Samson, who is three years older, had a size advantage when they were kids. But the Los Angeles Rams' Pro Bowler thinks he could take him now.

As for Puka, he's getting geared up for his third season with the Rams. This time, though, he'll get to suit up next to three-time All-Pro Davante Adams, who signed with the team in March.

"It still doesn't feel real," Puka said. "I'm excited. I can't wait. I'm like, 'I'm ready to head back to the facility right now to watch the tape and to get out there with 1-7.'

"We've got a really good team right now. We're looking to get better. Our defense is playing really good right now, so it'll be exciting when we get out there. September can't get here any sooner."

The LA Rams finished the 2024 season with a 10-7 record, winning the NFC West division title.