NFL Injury Notes: Not A Surgery For JJ McCarthy; Injection May Help Trevor Lawrence; Tua Got Lucky | Dr. Chao

The Minnesota Vikings announced this week that first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy had a "procedure" to the same knee that required surgery and forced him to miss his rookie season. But it's not a surgery.

It's basically an injection to address swelling.

J.J. McCarthy Recovery Timeline Doesn't Change

"It's not nothing-to-see here, completely smooth sailing," Dr. David Chao, Outkick's medical expert said. "It's a procedure that involves an injection of biologic – maybe like PRP or something. Something biologic. The bottom line is it's not as concerning as a surgery, but they still did it for swelling."

McCarthy has apparently been ramping up his rehabilitation from the original meniscus repair surgery that cost him the entire season. And that presented something of a setback.

"So, yes, something's going on," said Dr. Chao, the founder of Sports Injury Central. "I don't call it the end of the world, but there is some concern. It's not a four-alarm fire. But there's some concern. There's smoke."

Stay tuned.

Trevor Lawrence Could Play With Injection

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed last week's game with an AC sprain in his left shoulder.

"I did see one photo, and I don't have a comparison photo, but this photo, it does look like he has an AC joint separation," Dr. Chao said. "It's a high-grade AC separation. But could he have it injected to play? Yes."

What?

Dr. Chao experienced a similar situation when he was the team doctor for the then-San Diego Chargers. Drew Bress had the same injury. And he told that story to OutKick exclusively, which amazingly included a shot for Brees administered in the tunnel of the old Jack Murphy Stadium.

So, iif Lawrence could play with an injection, is the decision to keep Lawrence out of the lineup about other issues?

Is it the team weighing its current 2-8 record and deciding playing Lawrence is not worthwhile? Is Lawrence deciding he doesn't want to play?

Dr. Chao believes Lawrence could play if he took an injection.

"Yes," he said. "I'm not calling him soft. But it's fair to note that back in the days of walking five miles in the snow uphill and back both ways to school, everyone took an injection. But post-Tyrod Taylor people and the health and safety people don't do it as often.

"It's a different time than when Drew Brees did it."

Tristan Wirfs Won't Return Right After Bye

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' left tackle Tristan Wirfs is recovering from an MCL sprain and there is hope he can return to the lineup Nov. 24 when the team next plays after its bye.

Or not, says Dr. Chao.

"He's lucky to have just an MCL, but it's a higher grade MCL," Dr. Chao said. "He's not back after the bye. Now, can he avoid IR? I think so. I think his injury is less than five weeks."

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles has said Wirfs will be week-to-week after the bye.

"I believe the head coach," Dr. Chao said.

Tua Tagovailoa Tacklegate

Whatever you think of Tua Tagovailoa's wisdom in trying to tackle a Los Angeles Rams linebacker after an interception – the quarterback has had multiple NFL concussions including one this season – it doesn't matter.

That's because Tagovailoa says he would do the same thing if the situation happened again.

Not. Wise.

But it wasn't as bad as everyone thinks.

"I don't believe he led with his head," Dr. Chao said. "He lowered his head. He's diving low. But look at the replay slowly. He tried to shoulder him. And as the linebacker tried to hurdle him, he swings his legs to the outside like a hurdler does. And he shins him."

That's what saved Tagovailoa from another concussion.

"He's lucky he got hit with the shin and not the guy's knee," Dr. Chao said. "That's how he avoided a concussion. A knee to the side of the head, that's not good. But a shin with the foot not on the ground, the force is diminished."