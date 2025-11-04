Canadians Fume As Dodgers Hat-Wearing Prince Harry Plans Toronto Visit A Week After World Series

He might want to wait a week or two...

It hasn't even been a week since the World Series Game 7 for the ages between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays, and the last thing baseball fans in Canada want right now is a visit from Prince Harry.

And not just because he and Megan are so annoying…

You may recall that the two former Royals were spotted at Game 4 of the World Series sporting some Dodgers gear.

Nothing too crazy about a former actress supporting the team from LA. The problem is that King Charles III — Harry's old man — is still the official head of state in Canada, even though these days, that's strictly symbolic. Plus, this World Series had a bit of that US vs. Canada flavor as the two nations continue to beef a little bit over tariffs.

Sure, he's not really part of that whole royal situation anymore, but it still may have been smart to read the room. Especially if he had a trip to the Great White North coming up within a week or so, which he did.

After the news broke, some Blue Jays fans were not particularly happy to see the apparent Dodgers fan days after they had their hearts ripped out in Game 7.

I'm sure this trip was planned before the World Series wound up the way it did, but I feel like Harry may not get the warmest of welcomes from some fans still smarting from that loss.

Fortunately, they're usually so polite in Canada that they'll just tell him to have a nice visit, but they won't actually mean it.

While the timing of Harry's visit to Canada is probably less than ideal, to his credit, he's there for a good reason. According to Daily Mail, he's headed there for a series of events to raise money for veterans.