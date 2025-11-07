Prince Harry Apologizes To Canada For Wearing Dodgers Hat During World Series

Harry says he was 'under duress' and invited to the owner's box during Game 4 at Dodger Stadium

There were so many storylines around the 2025 World Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers, trying to become the first repeat champions since the late 1990s. The Toronto Blue Jays, trying to win their first in more than 30 years. Superstars like Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

The series had an 18-inning instant classic that ended in yet another Freeman walk-off homer. It went seven games, with a dramatic Game 7 Dodgers comeback cementing one of the best series in recent memory.

And yet somehow, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wound up in the middle of it.

During Game 4 at Dodger Stadium in LA, Harry and Meghan were spotted in the front row of the owner's box in the Dugout Club section of the stadium. Markle, who's from LA, wearing a Dodgers hat wasn't news. But Harry is part of the British royal family. The same royal family that technically views Canada as a Commonwealth nation. The same Canada where the Blue Jays play. Canadian fans weren't happy about it.

And Harry, who went to visit Toronto after the series ended, heard about it.

Prince Harry Was Curse Of Death For Dodgers In Game Four

"Is there anything you would like to say about wearing that L.A. Dodgers hat last week and getting into hot water?" he was asked in a CTV News interview.

"Oh, the L.A. Dodgers hat – hatgate. Well, firstly, I would like to apologize to Canada for wearing it," he responded.

"Secondly, I was under duress," he added. "There wasn't much choice. I was invited to the L.A. Dodgers box or the dugout by the owner himself. So, I was doing what I thought was the polite thing to do."

He threw on a Blue Jays hat during the interview, saying "I'm going to wear this from now on to make sure I don't make any more of those mistakes."

"When you're missing a lot of hair on top, and you're sitting under floodlights, you'll take any hat that's available," he said..

"I'm very sorry to the Canadian public. I'm devastated that the Blue Jays lost, but go Jays."

Referring to his wife working on a television show that shot in Toronto, he thanked the city for giving him a wife.

"Hopefully you can forgive her as a native Californian for her Dodgers loyalty, even if for just one evening," he said. "But all jokes aside, this city has always meant a great deal to me. You provided me a wife."

Is that really worth celebrating?

The crazy thing is, every single Dodgers fan who saw Harry and Markle wearing a Dodgers hat knew they were doomed. Sure enough, the Dodgers offense was lifeless after the long Game 3, and Guerrero got to Ohtani with a big homer. If anything, Harry helped out the Blue Jays and Canada. Temporarily, at least.