Prez Trump Draws Massive Crowd Reaction At CFP Title Game In Miami

Vibes were through the roof at Hard Rock Stadium.

The noise inside Hard Rock Stadium was already building ahead of the College Football National Championship.

Then, President Trump appeared on the Jumbotron, and college football fans completely ate up the moment the Prez showed up on the big screen.

As teased all day, the Commander-in-Chief appeared before rabid college football fans, and vibes went through the roof as Trump waved from a suite alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio and UFC chief Dana White during the national anthem.

WATCH:

The ESPN camera almost begrudgingly lingered as the crowd cheered, cutting straight through the usual pregame chaos just moments before kickoff between Miami and Indiana.

MORE:

The building was already red-hot and primed for the moment. Earlier in the night, Rubio spoke with OutKick’s Clay Travis during a pregame hit and picked the Hurricanes to win it all on their home turf.

"Being down here in Miami, it’s a storybook setting," Rubio said. "You’ve got the hometown team playing for a national championship, and it doesn’t get much bigger than that."

Trump showing up on a championship stage is nothing new.

Trump has appeared on sports’ biggest stages, including the 2018 and 2020 College Football Playoff National Championships, Super Bowls such as LVIII in Las Vegas, the Army-Navy Game, Daytona 500s, UFC cards, NCAA championships and more.

On a night loaded with stakes for the Hurricanes and Hoosiers, the leader of the free world may have stolen the show.

