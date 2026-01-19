WATCH: Marco Rubio Tells OutKick's Clay Travis Why Miami Peaks At Perfect Time in CFP Showdown

OutKick founder Clay Travis caught up with Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the College Football Playoff inside Hard Rock Stadium, with Miami at the center of everything.

Rubio’s deep South Florida roots and his son playing college football in the Sunshine State made his confidence in the Hurricanes firm Monday night.

With Hard Rock packed with rabid fans and President Donald Trump also in attendance, the scene felt uniquely Miami.

WATCH:

"Being down here in Miami, and so it’s actually a storybook setting in Miami with these two Miami connections," Rubio said. "It’s been a great game, that’s what we hope to see."

Travis leaned into Rubio’s well-known football obsession, joking about potential roles like becoming the Miami Dolphins’ general manager or head coach.

Rubio laughed but did not completely shut the door.

"Oh, when I’m done with this, I’m all ready for it after that," Rubio said. "I got a job to do for a couple more years here, two, three more years."

Rubio also reflected on watching his son Anthony play major college football at Florida and the lessons the sport instills beyond the scoreboard.

"If you learn how to show up on time and do your job, that’s 90 percent of life," Rubio said. "And you learn that."

Rubio laid out what he believes determines Miami’s success. For him, it starts with tempo and avoiding self-inflicted mistakes.

"Miami does well when they can control the clock, long drives, sustain long drives, keep the ball out of the other team’s hands," Rubio said.

He acknowledged Miami’s clear talent edge, noting the Hurricanes’ NFL-ready roster.

"I think Miami’s got like 12 or 13 draftable guys, Indiana has only six, but that becomes irrelevant when you line up and play," Rubio said.

Indiana’s discipline, however, stood out to Rubio as a legitimate threat, particularly against a Miami team that has struggled with penalties at times.

"The one thing I can tell you, Indiana’s very disciplined," Rubio noted. "Miami has a tendency to take on a bunch of penalties. So, no cheap stuff, no pre-snap penalties are gonna be key to Miami."

Travis brought up the controversy surrounding Miami’s playoff inclusion, a debate Rubio openly supported. In his view, that conversation is over.

"I think it’s just the team that peaked," Rubio commented. "They got it back on track, and they’ve gone on a run. So timing is everything."

That momentum, Rubio said, ultimately puts the spotlight on quarterback Carson Beck and the offense staying ahead of the chains.

"They want to control the clock. They want to run the ball," Rubio said. "Third and manageable, get the ball out to Malachi Toney, a guy you can get a two yard screen to and he can break it for 50."

Defensively, Rubio pointed to Miami’s edge rushers as the potential early difference.

"If you can rush the passer and disrupt him, it changes everything," Rubio said. "I’ll be watching that really early in this game."

When asked for a final prediction, Rubio did not hesitate. "I think it’s going to be a mid-scoring game," Rubio said. "I would say 28-21 Miami."

Travis predicted a late Indiana upset, but Rubio’s confidence reflected his belief that Miami has arrived at the right moment.

At home, with momentum on its side, Rubio sees the Hurricanes finishing the job.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela