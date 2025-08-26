President Trump Sends Congrats After Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Get Engaged

Trump puts aside bad blood with Swifties to congratulate the newly engaged couple.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged … even the President of the United States is sending his well-wishes.

The pop superstar, 35, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 35, made it official after two years of high-profile dating. Swift dropped the news on Instagram Tuesday with a signature sappy caption: "Your English teacher’s marrying your gym coach."

Then the surprise reaction came from President Donald Trump. From the White House, President Trump was asked about his political ‘adversary’ and set aside any acrimony to congratulate the lovebirds.

"Well, I wish them a lot of luck," Trump told reporters. "He’s a great player, a great guy. She’s a terrific person. So, I wish them a lot of luck."

That’s a far cry from their turbulent past.

Trump once praised Swift as "unusually beautiful" and even took credit for policies that boosted her earnings. But by 2018, the relationship soured when Swift endorsed Democrats and blasted his "autocracy" and white supremacy rhetoric.

Things only got uglier.

Just last fall, after Swift backed Kamala Harris and slammed a fake AI ad tying her to him, Trump erupted on Truth Social: "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"

Swift’s massive fan base has proven a political force, spiking voter registrations by 35,000 after she endorsed Dems in 2020.

Maybe it’s smart politics — a chance to look gracious and appeal to younger voters.

Maybe it’s just Trump knowing when to play nice.

Either way, Swift and Kelce are locked in … here’s hoping their love story lasts longer than Scaramucci’s run as White House comms director.

