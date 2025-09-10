President Trump Honors Late Charlie Kirk, Denounces 'Heinous' Political Violence In National Address

President Donald J. Trump spoke to the nation on Wednesday about the assassination of Charlie Kirk on the campus of Utah Valley University, expressing grief and calling for an end to radical political violence.

Trump, whom Kirk passionately supported, described the young conservative as a patriot whose work inspired young people and whose death demands serious accountability.

Trump said, "I am filled with grief and anger at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk on a college campus in Utah. Charlie inspired millions, and tonight, all who knew him and loved him are united in shock and horror."

Trump remembered Kirk’s role as founder of Turning Point USA, where he engaged students in debates about the country’s future. In hot political climates, Kirk jumped straight into the fire in pursuit of truth.

"Charlie was a patriot who devoted his life to the cause of open debate and to the country he loved so much, the United States of America," Trump said.

Kirk traveled to campuses as part of his ongoing tour, which stopped in Utah — encouraging participation in politics and sharing views on freedom and common sense that resonated with many.

"[Kirk] fought for liberty, democracy, justice, and the American people. He is a martyr for truth and freedom, and there has never been anyone so respected by youth."

Turning to Kirk’s faith and family, Trump noted both comfort and pain. "Charlie was also a man of deep, deep faith, and we take comfort in the knowledge that he is now at peace with God in heaven," he said.

"Our prayers are with his wife, Erica, their two young beloved children, and his entire family, whom he loved more than anything in the world. We ask God to watch over them in this terrible hour of heartache and pain."

With a dark day marked by such a strong act of violence, President Trump urged reflection on how words shape actions, warning against rhetoric that dehumanizes opponents, and called for Americans to rally.

"This is a dark moment for America," Trump continued.

"Charlie Kirk traveled the nation, joyfully engaging in good faith debate. His mission was to bring young people into the political process, sharing his love of country and spreading the simple words of common sense. On campuses nationwide, he championed his ideas with courage, logic, humor, and grace."

"It is long past time for all Americans and the media to confront the fact that violence and murder are the tragic consequence of demonizing those with whom you disagree, day after day, year after year," he added.

"For years, those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world’s worst mass murderers. This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism we are seeing in our country today, and it must stop right now.

"My administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other acts of political violence, including the organizations that fund and support it, as well as those who target our judges, law enforcement officials, and everyone else who brings order to our country … " Trump vowed.

"Today, because of this heinous act, Charlie’s voice has become bigger and stronger than ever before."

The sports community joined in the mourning of Kirk's passing.

The New York Yankees held a moment of silence on Wednesday, hours after the assassination of Kirk, before the first pitch against the Detroit Tigers.

NFL athletes shared condolences as well, and Auburn coach Bruce Pearl praised Kirk’s show of faith.

