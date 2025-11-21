Chiefs Coach Rebukes President Trump for Kickoff Remarks: He's Clueless

Tell us how you really feel, Dave Toub. ...

Not everyone on the Kansas City Chiefs — conservative America's Team — is a fan of President Trump.

Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub went on the offensive over the Commander in Chief’s criticism of the new Dynamic Kickoff rules.

Toub even seemed to want the President to catch wind of his remarks.

Not exactly the kindest remark toward a guy who cheered for KC in Super Bowl LIX ... though Toub has every right to his opinion, even if it wasn’t delivered with much polish.

It's one thing to disagree with Donald Trump; it's another to tell him to can it and stuff his opinion in a sack.

WATCH:

"He doesn’t even know what he’s looking at," Toub said, responding to a question on Thursday about Trump's previous denouncing of the rule change.

"He has no idea what’s going on with the kickoff rule. So, I mean, take that for what it’s worth. I hope he hears it."

Perhaps a bit of Toub’s own politics slipped through. Not every Chiefs coach takes aim at a president admired in his own locker room, much less with that kind of bite, especially over a rule that took effect in 2024 and became permanent this season.

At his core, Trump’s just a fan of the old way of doing things.

The old style spread players across the field, setting them up to tackle at full speed, a method used for more than 100 years.

The new NFL kickoff format puts players closer together to reduce collisions and boost returns. Kickoffs start at the 35, others line up at the opponent’s 40, and no one moves until the ball lands. Touchbacks go to the 35.

On Truth Social, President Donald Trump bashed the change to kickoffs.

"The NFL has to get rid of that ridiculous looking new Kickoff Rule. How can they make such a big and sweeping change so easily and quickly. It’s at least as dangerous as the ‘normal’ kickoff, and looks like hell.

"The ball is moving, and the players are not, the exact opposite of what football is all about. ‘Sissy’ football is bad for America, and bad for the NFL!"

Critics of Trump have long argued that he holds a grudge against the NFL, though he’s friendlier with the players and much closer to them than to executives and coaches.

Toub has been with the Kansas City Chiefs since 2013, when he joined as special teams coordinator under Andy Reid. Including the 2025 season, he’s been with the team for 13 seasons, making him one of the NFL’s longest tenured and most respected special teams coaches.

Time will tell if Trump lets it slide or stuffs the Chiefs coach in a locker.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela