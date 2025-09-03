Will Power Joins Andretti And Now The Team Has Decisions To Make

The 2025 NTT IndyCar Season just wrapped up on Sunday, but Silly Season is officially underway, with one of the series' best to ever do it, Will Power, getting a new home.

The two-time champion, Indianapolis 500 winner, and the driver who has qualified on pole more than any other in IndyCar history will move over to Andretti Global beginning with the 2026 season.

This comes after Power was let go by Team Penske after 17 seasons.

Power will drive the No. 26 Honda formerly driven by Colton Herta, who was also in the news on Wednesday.

Mot long before Power was announced, Herta was named as a test driver for the new Cadillac Formula 1 Team, which is owned by TWG Motorsport, the same company that owns Andretti Global. The Herta news came as rumors swirled that he could move to Formula 2 next season to chase FIA Super License points and eventually drive for Cadillac in F1, though the team said his racing program for 2026 would come at a later date.

It was, however, confirmed that he will not be racing in IndyCar next season.

Andretti may have some other decisions to make. While Kyle Kirkwood had a great season in the No. 27 Honda, Marcus Ericsson really struggled in the No. 28 and finished an underwhelming 20th in the standings.

On top of that, you've got Indy NXT champion Dennis Hauger on the Andretti Global books. He's more than ready for IndyCar, but where would they put him? Replace Ericsson? Farm him out to another team like they did with Kirkwood a few seasons back when he began his IndyCar career at AJ Foyt Racing?

Regardless of what the lineup plans are, no question that bringing in Power is a huge move. He's a proven winner and did so in Portland just a few weeks ago.

A veteran of his caliber should go a long way.