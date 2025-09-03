Colton Herta Signs With Cadillac As Rumors Swirl About A Potential Move To F2

While Formula 1 veterans Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will be in Cadillac's cars when the team debuts on the grid in 2026, they still need some test and reserve drivers, the first of which was announced on Wednesday, and it's none other than IndyCar star Colton Herta.

Herta had long been rumored to be in the running for a seat at Cadillac, given that he drives in IndyCar for Andretti Global — which is owned by TWG Motorsports, just like the Cadillac F1 Team is — and also because the team had been public about wanting an American driver.

Well, they've got one, even if a lot of his work will be at the team's factory in Indiana.

"Having an American driver join an American Formula 1 team is a hugely significant moment, not only for our team, but for American motorsport as a whole," Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon said in a statement. "Colton represents the passion, ambition, and competitive spirit that define the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, and we are proud to have him carry the American flag with us on the world stage."

Herta previously tested an F1 car for McLaren in 2022, but was never a real option because he didn't have enough points to obtain an FIA Super License, which is a requirement to compete in F1.

Still, Herta himself said he sees this signing as a step toward his goal of being a Formula 1 driver.

"This is a dream opportunity, and one I’ve been working towards for a long time," the 25-year-old said. "To be part of Cadillac F1’s entry at such a pivotal time is something I couldn’t pass up. My dream has always been to race in Formula 1, and I see this move as a huge step towards that goal. For now, my focus is on giving everything I can to Cadillac F1, helping build a competitive team."

This Announcement Will Not Do Away With Rumors Of A Colton Herta Move To F2

What's interesting is that this news comes amid rumors that Cadillac wants to have Herta move to Formula 2 next season to get those points and potentially drive for them in the future. This is the "easier" route because drivers can earn more Super License points relative to their finishing position in the championship standings than they can in IndyCar.

Getting a ride will be a non-issue since most drivers have to pay to get onto the F2 grid anyway, and Cadillac can afford it. However, it's by no means a given that Herta would dominate what is always a really talented field of drivers.

What is also interesting is the final line of the official press release, which reads: "Announcements on Herta’s 2026 racing program will be made in due course."

So, no confirmation on a move to F2, but also no confirmation that he's staying in IndyCar, considering he's under contract with Andretti through the 2027 season, per ESPN.

Given that one of Cadillac's primary bases of operation is in Fishers, Indiana — which is where Andretti Global is headquartered, too — Herta could probably balance racing in IndyCar while doing some testing for Cadillac.

However, if he makes that move to F2, it will also have a big impact on the IndyCar driver market by opening up a seat at one of the series' marquee teams.