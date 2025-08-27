Colton Herta (Kind Of) Addresses Formula 2 Rumors Ahead Of IndyCar Finale In Nashville

A move to F2 might be the simplest way to get Herta an FIA Super License

When Cadillac made it official that Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will drive for them in the team's maiden Formula 1 season, I thought the speculation was over.

Not so.

That's because there are now rumors flying around that IndyCar's Colton Herta could move to Formula 2 next season.

In a piece from the Associated Press's Jenna Fryer, Herta attempted to steer clear of this topic ahead of the IndyCar finale this weekend in Nashville.

"Oh boy, I don’t really have any comments for any of that stuff, to be honest," Herta said, before noting that this denial will make people discuss the topic more. "It does, but it also makes people talk about me more. Maybe even raises my stock a little."

Why on Earth would he even want to move to Formula 1's feeder series?

Well, it has to do with FIA Super License points.

Could Herta Chase Super License Points In F2?

Not just anyone can drive in Formula 1 anymore. That didn't used to be the case, but to make sure that only qualified drivers get on the grid, the FIA instituted the Super License system, which requires a certain number of points to obtain a license.

The points are awarded based on finishing position in a series, with series being weighted differently. Formula 2 is heavily weighted because it's designed to be the stepping stone to F1. Placing well in IndyCar awards Super License points too, but not to the degree that F2 does.

As it stands, Herta does not have the points needed for a Super License, and that effectively puts him out of the running for a seat at Cadillac.

This is also a reason Cadillac didn't follow through on early comments about wanting an American driver. Very few Americans have Super Licenses, and the ones that do lack proven F1 experience.

It's also important to note that Andretti Global, the team Herta races for in IndyCar, has the same ownership as Cadillac F1. If Cadillac has a long-term plan of putting Herta in one of their cars at some point, the best way to get him that Super License might be to throw him in an F2 car just based on the numbers.

In F2, the top three finishers for the year earn 40 points toward their Super License, which means they get it automatically (40 points being the total needed to earn one). Whereas in IndyCar, only the series champ earns 40 points, while the runner-up earns 30.

Herta is currently 6th in the IndyCar standings, which would only earn him 6 points. Some argue IndyCar deserves more Super License weight, but that risks making it a feeder series instead of a premier racing destination.

It would be important not to underestimate how difficult F2 is or how talented the other drivers in it are. It would be a new car for Herta and mostly new circuits. Also, Dennis Hauger — who finished P11 in F2 just last season — just locked up a championship in IndyCar's main feeder series, Indy NXT.

Despite this uncertainty, there's likely a good chance that we might see Herta in a Cadillac next season in a free practice session. Teams have to use rookie drivers in a certain number of free practice sessions, and given the shared ownership between Andretti Global and Cadillac, it seems like he would be a natural fit to handle one of those.

It wouldn't be Herta's first time in an F1 car. Back in 2022, he tested a McLaren at the Algarve International Circuit in Portugal.