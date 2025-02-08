Plaxico Burress' Super Bowl XLII Ring Being Auctioned Off

New York Giants Super Bowl hero Plaxico Burress seems to be falling on hard times. It's been reported that he is auctioning off his Super Bowl XLII ring.

The New York Post reports that Burress's "white and gold diamond-encrusted Vince Lombardi ring" that features Burress's name, is being auctioned off at Heritage Auctions. It currently has a bid of $33,000 but could fetch up to $100,000 before the February 22 deadline.

PLAXICO HAD ONE OF THE GREATEST CATCHES IN SUPER BOWL HISTORY

It's unclear if Burress is still the owner of the ring, as the NY Post reports that he may have pawned it "a few months ago."

Regardless, the Championship ring could bring in a ton of money. It's from one of the greatest Super Bowl upsets in NFL history, when Plaxico and the Giants defeated Tom Brady and the New England Patriots 17-14 in Super Bowl XLII.

Giants fans, of course, remember Plaxico catching the game-winning touchdown pass from Eli Manning to give the G-Men the eventual victory over the Pats.

Plaxico, unfortunately, would later have multiple run-ins with the law, including shooting himself in the leg at a Manhattan nightclub just months after his Super Bowl victory. He ultimately ended up serving a 20-month prison sentence before returning to the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2012.

Since then, he has had multiple public financial issues that have led to him selling off various assets.