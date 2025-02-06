Canton Skips Giants QB Eli Manning In Shocking First-Ballot Hall of Fame Reveal

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2025 was revealed on Thursday, and one glaring omission — Eli Manning — had people talking.

Eli Manning, a two-time Super Bowl MVP and New York Giants legend, has long been on the fringes of Hall of Fame talk.

One side of NFL fans found it outrageous that the QB's prestige was insufficient in getting Manning in as a first-ballot pick.

Owner of several big-time moments in NFL history, Manning was a contested pick but also a bit of a shoo-in.

Like the voters, Manning's defectors declared that the longtime New York Giants quarterback fell short of the first-ballot nod because he never achieved true recognition as an elite quarterback during his playing days.

Manning was also praised throughout his career for his durability — never missing a game due to injury (starting 234 games).

From 2009 to 2019, Manning led the New York Giants to steady regular season success until falling off a cliff toward the end.

Jared Allen, Eric Allen, Sterling Sharpe, and Antonio Gates made the cut as part of the Class of 2025. Members are selected based on a consensus of 80 percent of voters or higher.

Drew Brees and Phillip Rivers will be eligible for a spot in Canton as part of next year's roster, making Manning's path to Canton steeper.

Eli's resume includes four Pro Bowl nods, two Super Bowl wins and passing accolades, which rank him roughly in the top 15 of all-time NFL arms.

Manning's 117-117 career record as a starter and lack of postseason success, not including his championship runs in 2007-08 and 2011-12, weigh down his case.

Will Manning eventually get in?

A shift in opinion seems possible after the NFL introduced a new group of voters.

