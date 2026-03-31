Pittsburgh Steelers ‘Confident’ Aaron Rodgers Will Play For Them In 2026

Head Coach Mike McCarthy speaks with Rodgers regularly and so far so good.

PHOENIX – Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy talks to Aaron Rodgers regularly. The last time was Monday evening before the coach met with reporters Tuesday morning.

I asked McCarthy if he told Rodgers he would face about 50 questions regarding his status for the 2026 season.

"He says hello," McCarthy joked.

Cool. Humor is always welcome.

But seriously, folks…

Steelers In A Good Place

Is Rodgers returning to the Steelers or not?

"I'm confident," McCarthy said. "But at the end of the day, it's a personal decision. I think we're in a good space."

And when will they know?

"I'm not going to get into timelines," McCarthy said. "We're in constant communication."

Club owner Art Rooney II recently told the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette he expects a decision from Rodgers before the NFL draft, which will coincidentally be held in Pittsburgh on April 23-25.

"When we talked to him and [general manager] Omar [Khan] talked to him, he told us he wasn't going to take as long this year as he did last year," Rooney said. "I'm not 100 percent sure what that means, but I expect something before the draft."

GM Khan Working Other Possibilities

The Steelers, meanwhile, continue to do business and that includes the possibility of drafting a quarterback.

"All options are on the table," Khan told reporters this week.

"I think, like anything, people talk about having a plan," McCarthy said. "I think you have to have a system of player acquisition. We do every position. So you got to be able to adjust. You got to be proactive with the thought process.

"There really aren't too many scenarios we haven't talked about."

All of this suggests the Steelers aren't really certain what is going to happen with Rodgers. But this also suggests we're seeing something of a replay of how the club landed Rodgers in 2025.

Steelers Following Familiar Plan

Rooney set something of an expected deadline in public this year as he did last year. Khan articulated the team's desire to have Rogers back. Coach Mike Tomlin kept in constant contact with Rodgers as McCarthy has.

This is all pointing to Rodgers returning. And the truth of it is, he has limited options because no other team is going to offer him a starting job. It's either play for the Steelers or retire.

So the Steelers expect good news sometime soon.

"It's going good," McCarthy said. "It's been very positive and we'll continue to talk. We talk regularly."