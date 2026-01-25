Pittsburgh Steelers Believe Hiring Mike McCarthy Could Affect Aaron Rodgers Decision To Play In 2026

The Pittsburgh Steelers verbally agreeing to hire Mike McCarthy as their head coach should feel a lot like the club is reloading rather than rebuilding and that could have a definite effect on quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers And McCarthy On Good Terms

Rodgers had seemingly played his last game for the Steelers following their disappointing season-ending loss, to the extent that when Mike Tomlin retired it seemed as if the marriage between the quarterback and the team was over.

"Aaron came here to play for Mike." President and club owner Art Rooney II said a couple of weeks ago, "So, I think it will most likely affect his decision."

But McCarthy becoming the new coach is also expected to impact that decision.

McCarthy coached Rodgers from 2006 when he was hired as Green Bay's coach until 2018 when he was fired. The two men won a Super Bowl championship together in February 2011.

And while that relationship had its bumpy moments, per multiple league sources, Rodgers later spoke nostalgically and positively about McCarthy.

Steelers Asked McCarthy About Rodgers

Before a 2022 game between the Packers and the Cowboys team McCarthy was then coaching, Rodgers spoke fondly of his time with McCarthy in the context of appreciating and even understanding his former coach better.

"You appreciate the little things a bit more," Rodgers said then.

Sources tell OutKick the Steelers wanted and got an understanding of the McCarthy-Rodgers dynamic during their interview with McCarthy. They also asked McCarthy his thoughts about Rodgers as a player.

Rooney said that would be standard procedure with all candidates when he said the club would ask candidates "How they view our roster."

Details are scant, but a source said that McCarthy told the club he would welcome a reunion with Rodgers.

Steelers Reached Out To Rodgers

Did that help McCarthy's case in getting the job? It is definitely not the reason he got the job, a source said. The club decided he's the best choice. But the possibility of a Rodgers reunion didn't hurt.

Another source told OutKick that the Steelers actually reached out to Rodgers during their coach search. The source was not aware what Rodgers told the club or even if the parties connected. But the fact the effort was made shows the Steelers covering bases about a possible Rodgers return.

The club is not certain if Rodgers is actually playing for them or anyone in 2026. But the Steelers are keeping the door open for the possibility.

Reuniting McCarthy and Rodgers would fall in line with the goal Rooney outlined for his team for 2026 when he swept aside suggestions a rebuild or some sort of strategic fallback season (tank) was logical.

"I'm not sure why you waste a year of your life and not try to contend," Rooney said.

And this …

"The standard is try to compete to win a championship every year."

Rodgers Solid In 2025

The Steelers did that to a degree in 2025, with Rodgers helping the team win the AFC North and get into the playoffs before getting blown out by the Houston Texans.

Rodgers threw 24 TD passes against 7 interceptions during the season, while completing 65.7 percent of his passes – his highest mark since 2021.

So, it's possible the club that has previously hired younger and even unproven head coaches is trying to get as close to running it back as possible in 2026.