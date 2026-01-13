If This Was Indeed It, The End Comes In Most Unkind Fashion For Aaron Rodgers

Troy Aikman said he'd bet Monday's playoff loss was the last for the 42-year-old Rodgers

Near the end of a game that made him look every minute of his 42 years, Aaron Rodgers had no more magic he could conjure.

He couldn't get his team in the end zone and couldn't even find an open receiver. When he thought he had a chance to make a play, his passes were batted at the line of scrimmage or the rush crashed in around him.

In the fourth quarter, Rodgers fumbled and a Houston Texans defender scooped it up for a touchdown.

Then he threw an interception that turned into a Pick Six.

Possible Sad End To Rodgers Career

Aaron Rodgers authored his lowest offensive output of his 22 career playoff starts on Monday night.

And now he probably leaves the NFL after watching the waning moments of this game from the sideline, pulled for Mason Rudolph because his Pittsburgh Steelers were getting blown out, and he had suffered enough ignominy.

It's sad.

Hollywood would have written a different script. Well, actually modern-day Hollywood would have cast Rodgers as some blue-haired dude with they/them pronouns. But Hollywood in its heyday would have done this better.

Rodgers would have walked off that field with a win or at least a heroic comeback that fell just short. Except this wasn't written as a drama. This game and this exit was a horror story.

Rodgers Will ‘Get Away’

So now the questions begin:

Does Aaron Rodgers want to be in Pittsburgh again next season?

"I'm not going to talk about that," Rodgers said.

Has he made a decision about what he's going to do next year?

"No, I'm not going to make any emotional decisions," he responded. "Disappointed, obviously. It's such a fun year. A Iot of adversity but a lot of fun. Been a great year overall in my life in the last year. And this is a really good part of that, coming here and being a part of this team. So, it's disappointing to be sitting here with the season over."

So what's his approach for deciding what to do next?

"Just get away and have the right conversations," Rodgers said.

Aikman Doesn't Expect Rodgers Back

Rodgers has had multiple conversations in which he's skirted around the subject of retiring after this year. He's even used his indomitable ability to address issues without truly addressing them with reporters at times.

"I've answered this before," Rodgers said, "every game could be my final game."

Rodgers obviously was not going to use a postgame press conference after a playoff loss to announce this life decision. But there is intrigue to ponder in that the ESPN crew that broadcast the game spent part of this game's last few minutes talking as if Rodgers is done.

Analyst Troy Aikman said this would be the last game for Rodgers. Then he said the only way Rodgers plays next year is if he signs late in the season with a playoff contender that needs a quarterback like Philip Rivers did this season.

Aikman later said if he had to bet, he'd bet this was the last game for Rodgers.

Rodgers ‘Probably’ Done

The crew also announced that in conversations with Rodgers earlier this season – one can surmise in a production meeting – they asked Rodgers if he would be retiring after the season and his reply was "probably."

So the quarterback has obviously been leaning in that direction and it would take some significant circumstances to change his mind. Absent that, this was truly a tough way to bow out.