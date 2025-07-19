Pirates Fans Are Finally Excited About Something, But It's Over Mac Miller Bobbleheads

Yes, they're already on eBay ... for hundreds of dollars

There's not a lot to get fired up about these days if you're a Pittsburgh Pirates fan, and there's still not much to get fired up about as far as the on-field product is concerned, but at least they're killing it with their Mac Miller bobbleheads!

The Pittsburgh-born rapper was one of the biggest names in music when he died in 2018 at just 26 from an accidental drug overdose.

But while his career was relatively brief, he had a big impact on the City of Pittsburgh, which is why the Pirates were celebrating Miller on Saturday during their game against the Chicago White Sox.

Hey, you've got to get people to come out somehow.

The Mac Miller celebration involved chalk art and a fan wall as well as a special t-shirt, but the item that was getting everyone's attention was the special limited-edition Mac Miller bobblehead.

And, man, let me tell you, people were eating things faster than a drunken yinzer eating a Primanti sandwich.

I mean, look at the line of people hoping to get their mitts on one of these puppies.

This is nuts. That's the kind of line that makes me turn around and say, "Nope; don't need it that badly."

My life with a Mac Miller bobblehead would've been the same as life without the bobblehead.

However, others were willing to put in some serious effort to lock up one.

But would it be a high-demand ballpark promotional giveaway if there wasn't some dude with sacks full of them that he will probably have on eBay before the opening pitch?

No, it wouldn't!

And, sure enough, long before the end of the game, the bobbleheads were going for hundreds.

Have yourselves a night, people of Pittsburgh, and give "Knock, Knock" an extra spin for me.