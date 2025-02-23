PHOTOS: IU Indy Jaguars Team Escapes Burning Bus On Trip Home
The IU Indy Jaguars almost ceased to exist today in the most tragic of circumstances.
After playing a road matchup with the Northern Kentucky University Norse at Truist Arena in Highland Heights, KY (a 71-67 loss for the visitors), the Jaguars were on their way back home to Indianapolis,. About 100 miles from their final destination, the bus experienced a strange mechanical issue that caused the bus to catch fire. It was no small fire either. The bus was completely engulfed and burned to a crisp.
Fortunately, all members of the team and all the staff members were able to escape the wreckage and avoid serious injury. Additionally, a new bus was sent to the stranded team, and the players were brought back home without any further incident.
Read: Indiana Hoosiers Go On Insane Run To Beat Purdue On Anniversary Of Bobby Knight Chair Throw
IU Indy released a statement on the matter via a post on X.
I cannot overstate how shocking this is. Buses rarely experience this kind of issue, and an entire team was inches away from dying in a situation that was all too close to replicating something similar that happened to the Humboldt Broncos hockey team in 2019. Thankfully, history didn’t repeat itself.
The team next plays the Robert Morris Colonials on Thursday, in Indianapolis. Fortunately, the whole team will be available for the matchup.