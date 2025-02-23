PHOTOS: IU Indy Jaguars Team Escapes Burning Bus On Trip Home

The IU Indy Jaguars almost ceased to exist today in the most tragic of circumstances.

After playing a road matchup with the Northern Kentucky University Norse at Truist Arena in Highland Heights, KY (a 71-67 loss for the visitors), the Jaguars were on their way back home to Indianapolis,. About 100 miles from their final destination, the bus experienced a strange mechanical issue that caused the bus to catch fire. It was no small fire either. The bus was completely engulfed and burned to a crisp.

Fortunately, all members of the team and all the staff members were able to escape the wreckage and avoid serious injury. Additionally, a new bus was sent to the stranded team, and the players were brought back home without any further incident.

IU Indy released a statement on the matter via a post on X.

I cannot overstate how shocking this is. Buses rarely experience this kind of issue, and an entire team was inches away from dying in a situation that was all too close to replicating something similar that happened to the Humboldt Broncos hockey team in 2019 . Thankfully, history didn’t repeat itself.

The team next plays the Robert Morris Colonials on Thursday, in Indianapolis. Fortunately, the whole team will be available for the matchup.