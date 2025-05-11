Phillies Pitcher Writes Sweet Message On His Hat For Mother's Day

On Mother's Day, Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado balanced work and a heartfelt tribute to honor moms, especially his own, in a clever way.

Alvarado was slated to pitch under the national spotlight during Sunday Night Baseball's Phillies versus Cleveland Guardians matchup.

In the eighth inning of the Phillies' 3-0 victory, he stepped onto the mound with a touching message scrawled on his hat for all to see: "Happy Mother's Day. I love Mom."

What a tender-hearted moment for the mama's boy.

The gesture sparked an outpouring of love from fans on social media, who praised Alvarado for his heartfelt reminder of the day’s significance.

Across U.S. sports, athletes joined in, sharing their own tributes to moms everywhere.

One unforgettable moment came in 2023 when St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar was surprised by his mother during an ESPN interview with Eduardo Perez, leaving viewers teary-eyed.

Happy Mother's Day to all the OutKick Moms!

