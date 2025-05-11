MLB Players Josh And Jace Jung Make Mother's Day History, Josh Hits HR With Mom Present

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung played against his brother, Detroit Tigers third baseman Jace, on Mother’s Day and delivered a moment that will go down in family lore.

In addition to having the privilege of playing against their brothers on Mother’s Day, the Jung brothers had their mom, Mary, in attendance at Comerica Park. Before the game, Mary delivered the game ball to the mound where she was greeted by her two sons.

They also had a custom-made split jersey for her to wear - an update for the one she already had. Additionally, they wore custom-made cleats to commemorate the day.

"My heart is just exploding," Jung said in an interview on the Rangers team broadcast. "I mean, I couldn't ask for a better Mother's Day gift. We're all in the same place, to begin with. But then to watch them live their dream, do what they love to do, I couldn't be more proud."

Having your family together to watch your two boys square off in an MLB game on Mother’s Day. How does it get any better than that? Well, Josh showed how.

With two outs and a man on in the fifth inning, Jung launched a ball over the left-field fence to put the Rangers up 5-0 (they would end up winning 6-1 ).

That’s how it gets better. According to the Elias Sports Bureau , that’s the first time a player has homered on Mother’s Day while facing his brother’s team in MLB history.

Jace went 0 for3.

But they made momma happy on her special day, and that’s what matters most.