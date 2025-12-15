Philip Rivers' Return Prompts a Joking 'What If' From Ben Roethlisberger

The Steelers icon is now a full-time podcaster after 18 NFL seasons, but fans were certainly curious.

QB development appears to be at an all-time low in the NFL. This is why fans are constantly looking out for the next name to step out of retirement.

Big Ben Roethlisberger isn't seriously considering it.

The Steelers icon is now a full-time podcaster after 18 NFL seasons, but fans were certainly curious.

Roethlisberger was back on the field in Pittsburgh Monday night, ahead of the Steelers' homestand against the Dolphins. He reacted to his old draft classmate, Philip Rivers, suiting up at age 44, asking whether he secretly misses the action.

Big Ben was named as a 2025 Hall of Honor inductee, alongside ex-teammates Maurkice Pouncey and Joey Porter. He was scheduled to be honored at halftime of Monday night's game.

Before the game, Roethlisberger admitted his arm still has plenty left, but his body doesn't.

"Let me tell you, my right arm still works, but it's the rest of my body I'm worried about," Roethlisberger responded.

The two-time Super Bowl winner also tipped his cap to Rivers, who came out of a five-year retirement after injuries decimated the Colts' quarterback room.

"I can’t believe he was out there. Good for him. I don’t know how he felt today," Roethlisberger said, impressed by the gutsy veteran.

Before he could say it was a joke, NFL fans and those frantic social media football aggregators had already stampeded the feed with "BIG BEN IS BACK" headlines.

Rivers, elevated from the practice squad, started against Seattle and looked surprisingly sharp: 18-of-27 for 120 yards, a touchdown, an interception, and a near-miracle drive that set up a go-ahead field goal.

Though the Colts ultimately fell 18-16, Rivers was competitive to the bone.

The 2004 draft trio of Eli Manning, Rivers, and Roethlisberger (No. 11) gave NFL fans years of battles. Now, with one back under center, is Rivers' stunt tempting Roethlisberger?

Not a chance.

At 43, Roethlisberger is content letting Rivers take the hits.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela