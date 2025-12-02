Ben Roethlisberger: Time for Mike Tomlin to Seek a Fresh Start … Maybe Even at Penn State!

Mike Tomlin Era in Pittsburgh Appears to Be in Its 11th Hour

Ben Roethlisberger, the quarterback who defined Mike Tomlin’s early Steelers era, now believes that era is almost over.

The two-time Super Bowl-winning Steelers QB echoed growing calls for Tomlin to leave Pittsburgh after a storied 18 years as head coach.

"Maybe it’s a clean house time, and I like Coach Tomlin, I have a lot of respect for Coach Tomlin," Roethlisberger said.

Losing Big Ben's faith cuts deep into Tomlin and puts a real exclamation point on the "Fire Tomlin" agenda.

"Maybe it’s best for him too. Maybe a fresh start for him is what’s best," Roethlisberger added. He even proposed that Tomlin pivot to the college game for a change of scenery, which may be overdue.

"Whether that is in the pros. Go be Penn State’s head coach. Do you know what he would do at Penn State? He would probably go win National Championships because he is a great recruiter."

Tomlin's recent loss to the Buffalo Bills showcased a Steelers team out of its depth and a coach all out of answers. The coach acknowledged the home crowd chanting "Fire Tomlin," agreeing with the fans' outrage.

"I share their frustration tonight," Tomlin said after the game. "We didn't do enough. That's just the reality of it."

That Week 13 defeat left Mike Tomlin at 189-113-2 in his Pittsburgh coaching career. Still, cutting the NFL's longest-tenured coach will not be a clean job.

Compounding Pittsburgh’s need for an overhaul is its looming search for a franchise-level QB once 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers leaves after the season, barring any ayahuasca-inspired change of heart.

One question stands out around Tomlin: Is he still in the tier of a Super Bowl-winning coach? An idea floating around is that Tomlin could potentially bolt and land as the New York Giants head coach. In an offense-forward era of NFL coaching, seasoned guys rooted in defense like Tomlin aren't the strongest names in the coaching free-agency pool.

At 53, Tomlin may need his own darkness retreat … a chance to choose between clinging to a failing operation in Pittsburgh or embracing a fresh start.

