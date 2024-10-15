Eagles Fan Claiming To Be The One Nick Sirianni Yelled At Shares Their Side Of The Story

The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 3-2 on the year with a much-needed home win over the lowly Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but as is often the case, the headline from the contest had everything to do with Nick Sirianni.

The Eagles head coach was seen jawing back and forth with his own team's fans in the final seconds of the game. He then proceeded to sidestep questions about his interactions with fans after the game while surrounded by his kids on stage during his postgame press conference before sort of apologizing about it on Monday.

"I would say this about that: What I was really doing, I was trying to bring energy yesterday. Energy [and] enthusiasm yesterday. I’m sorry and disappointed in how my energy was directed at the end of the game," Sirianni said.

While we've heard plenty from Sirianni, an Eagles fan has come forward claiming that they are the person the coach was yelling at the end of the game and shared their side of the story.

The fan wasn't upset about what allegedly went down between themselves and Sirianni, but actually happy about it.

"I am the fan who Sirianni's ‘yelling’ at the end of the game was directed to. I am hoping to provide some context, because it was actually awesome," the fan wrote on an Eagles' Subreddit.

"There I was in section 138, row 2, seat 4. 1st play of the game was a 5-yard run by Barkley. 2nd and 5, incomplete pass. 3rd and 5, incomplete pass. 4th and 5, punt. During the Brown's next drive, there was a TV timeout due to injury. It was during this time that I voiced my concerns to Kellen [Moore, offensive coordinator] and Nick.

"I began to yell, ‘If your star running back gets 5 yards on first down, you give it to him again! RUN. THE. BALL. RUN. THE. BALL.’ I had some more to say, but you get the point."

"Nick turned around, gestured for me to calm down, and said something to the effect of 'We will, don't worry. I'm on it!' Fast forward to the end of the game. Nick came over to this area and began saying ‘I told you we would run! I told you!’ Admittedly, this is paraphrasing because I had indulged quite a bit at this point. The point being that it was not an unwarranted, nor did I see it as aggressive. Rather, I saw it as him making a point to let me know that he followed through."

The fan on Reddit also shared a screenshot of their ticket from section 138.

While the fan's claim puts Sirianni in a better light and removes him from the allegations that he was talking negatively toward fans, his gloating to the fanbase after his team narrowly knocked off arguably the worst team in football doesn't exactly put him in the best light.