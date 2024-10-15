Nick Sirianni Issues Strange Apology For Clown Behavior, Taunting Eagles Fans After Win Over Browns

A day after he was caught jawing back-and-forth with his own team's fans, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has apologized for his actions, sort of.

With just under a minute remaining during the Eagles' 20-16 win over the Cleveland Browns in Philadelphia on Sunday, Sirianni took it upon himself to walk over and taunt Eagles fans by putting his finger up to his ear and shouting something in their direction.

After the game, Sirianni avoided questions about what went down between himself and fans at the end of the game by explaining that he was just "excited to get the win."

During his press availability on Monday, Sirianni was asked again about his back-and-forth with Eagles fans. While he did say the words "I'm sorry," he didn't exactly issue an apology as he claimed his energy was simply misinterpreted.

"I would say this about that: What I was really doing, I was trying to bring energy yesterday. Energy [and] enthusiasm yesterday. I’m sorry and disappointed in how my energy was directed at the end of the game," Sirianni said. "My energy should be all in on coaching, motivating, and celebrating with our guys. I have to have better wisdom and discernment of when to use that energy, and that wasn’t the time."

The Eagles may have improved to 3-2 with their win over the Browns, but it hasn't necessarily cooled off the hot seat that Sirianni has been sitting on for months dating back to last season.

Philadelphia has lost 9 of its last 14 games under Sirianni. Many argued that he should have been fired at the end of last season after the Eagles lost five of their last six games to miss the postseason, and there are still plenty of fans with that same opinion following his antics and slow start to the new campaign.