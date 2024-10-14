Nick Sirianni Hits New Level Of Unprofessionalism By Bringing His Kids To Pressurized Postgame Presser

The Philadelphia Eagles may have improved to 3-2 on the season with their 20-16 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but that doesn't mean the criticisms of the organization or head coach Nick Sirianni have grown quieter.

With how Sirianni handled himself in the closing minutes of the game and during his postgame press conference, some Eagles fans may be more fed up with the 43-year-old now than they were before Philadelphia's win over Cleveland.

Sirianni showed up to Lincoln Financial Field with a shaved head, which some in the media made a big deal about even though it has nothing to do with anything involving the Eagles at all. I will say that the new chop really completes Sirianni's look of looking like an actor nobody has ever heard of who just got cast to be the head coach of the Eagles in a very low-budget film.

Beyond the haircut, Sirianni was seen chirping with fans in the stands during the closing seconds of his team's win on Sunday. It's worth noting that the game was in Philadelphia and not Cleveland.

He was asked about the situation involving the fans after the game, and he avoided getting into specifics explaining that he was "excited to get the win" before giving a wink to reporters in the room.

While Sirianni chirping at fans after his team beat arguably the worst team in the NFL by a whopping four points isn't surprising therefore not all that criticism worthy, him bringing his kids up on stage for his postgame press conference certainly is.

Sirianni has held many postgame press conferences with his kids by his side, but this one in particular had an entirely different vibe to it.

This is a coach very much on the hot seat having lost 9 of his last 14 games, the majority of the fanbase seems to want him fired, and he just got done yelling at fans like a youth coach yells at an obnoxious parent.

Either Sirianni recognized the situation and he's using his kids as a human shield during a press conference he knows isn't going to be too fun, or he has no concept of reality and is carrying on as if all is well within the Eagles' world.

Either scenario is bad.