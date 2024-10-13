Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Is Back To Chirping With Opposing Fans

Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Sirianni keeps exhibiting questionable behavior by an NFL head coach.

The coach went at it with Cleveland Browns fans at the end of a tight Week 6 win that certainly did not look good for Sirianni and the Eagles.

Browns fans traveled well, appearing at Lincoln Financial Field to taunt Sirianni. The coach responded, as time wound down in Philly's 20-16 win, by pestering the Clevelanders, pointing to his ears and asking them to run back the criticisms.

It's one thing to get into it with an elite team's fans. It's another thing to engage fans of a team with just one win on the season.

All that to say, the Eagles coach should know better.

Perhaps Sirianni was fueled by all the buzz about losing his job, given the Eagles' tepid start to the year.

Sirianni responded to questions about his intense interaction with Browns fans after the game by stating that he was simply "excited." The coach added, "Just excited to get the win."

Standing out as one of the more loquacious NFL coaches, Sirianni is not shy about barking back at the critics, which often puts his maturity into question.

Despite the win, the 3-2 Eagles remain on high alert: stuck in second place in the lowly NFC East.

Sirianni can knock back shots of alcohol off the field and act like a fan on it, but when it comes to behaving like an NFL HC, questions continue to hover over the Eagles' skip.

Sirianni also shocked fans in Week 6 by showing up to Lincoln Financial Field with a shaved head, which is ‘definitely’ not a sign of a crisis.

